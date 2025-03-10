A man is facing charges after a suspicious person call in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Niagara Regional Police say they were called just before 2 p.m. last Thursday to a business in the area of Four Mile Creek Road and York Road.

There they found a man wearing a balaclava acting suspicious.

The investigation found that he two large zip ties and an imitation gun.

43-year-old Jamie Roversi from Niagara Falls has been charged with Attempt to Commit and Indictable Offence, Disguise with Intent, and Possession of an Imitation Weapon.

Police are thanking the public for reporting the suspicious behaviour.