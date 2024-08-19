A swimmer from Grimsby is planning to swim across Lake Ontario.

Molly Bent plans to swim 30 kilometres through Lake Ontario in an effort to raise $30,000 for Pathstone Mental Health.

More than $5,000 has already been raised.

She says she's been training for the swim for the last two years.

She’s chosen a route from Oakville to Grimsby and hopes to complete her trip in 13 hours.

Bent plans to take the plunge sometime between today and Friday, depending on when the weather is best.

