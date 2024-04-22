There's 'talk' in the community of farms in Niagara being used for sex trafficking.

Niagara Police launched a trafficking investigation into a rural property in St. Catharines last month, and while people were arrested, trafficking charges were not laid.



There has been talk of women coming forward to organizations for help, with stories of 'trafficking farms' in the Region, however they are too afraid to go to police.

Elisabeth Zimmermann, the YWCA Niagara Region's Executive Director, tells CKTB that while they have also heard the same, they can't confirm that it is happening.

She says sex trafficking is a major issue in Niagara, and they encourage victims to seek help.

Niagara Regional Police say they are aware of the farm allegations.

If you or someone you know is being trafficked, call Canada’s national human trafficking hotline at 1-833-900-1010.

