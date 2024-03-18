A member of the Niagara Police Services Board has been reappointed by the Province.

Tara McKendrick has been appointed by the Lieutenant Governor of Ontario to serve another three years on the board.



McKendrick brings over 25 years of experience in the social services field through participation in various roles throughout Niagara, including volunteer work with Big Sisters, Niagara Victim Services, and the Distress Centre Niagara.



The Board is comprised of seven members, three members appointed from Regional Council, one private citizen appointed by Regional Council, and three provincial appointees.



It is the civilian governing authority for the Niagara Regional Police Service, the oldest regional police service in Ontario that patrols one of the largest regions with 450,000 residents and an estimated 15 million visitors annually.



"I am deeply honoured to continue serving on the Niagara Police Services Board. It is a privilege to work alongside my dedicated colleagues, community partners, and the leadership of the police service. Together, we will continue to foster positive change in policing and improve the safety and wellness of residents in the Niagara Region.”

