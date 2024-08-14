If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend, an event being held in Thorold will pique any interest.

The TCAG, alongside the City of Thorold, Thorold Centre 50+, Thorold Age-Friendly Committee, and the Thorold Public Library is organizing a free multi-generational family event on Saturday.

The day will feature a pop-up produce market starting at 2:30pm, a BBQ, a free family swim at the Thorold Community Pool, and a screening of the film ‘If’ at 6:45pm.

They'll also be collectiong donations for ToolBox Niagara, focusing on helping women in the community.

It's all taking place at the TCAG, 131 Richmond Street in Thorold.

In case of rain, the event will be moved to Sunday.