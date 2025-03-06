Pink boots are making a comeback at Niagara College’s Teaching Brewery, as staff and students take steps to promote inclusivity in brewing.

This marks the fifth year that NC’s Teaching Brewery has been supporting Pink Boots Society Canada.

The national non-profit organization helps women and non-binary people in the alcoholic beverage industry advance their careers through education.

The Teaching Brewery’s brew day will be held on Friday March 7th, the eve of Internation Women's Day.

Volunteer students, staff and alumni from the Brewmaster program will drop in and help brew Pink Boots "Rose Thorn Ale".

The English Ale was created by Brewmaster alumni and current part-time faculty member Nicola Davey, and is expected to be released in April.

Multiple other beers in the Pink Boots series will be available while supplies last at NC’s Daniel J. Patterson Campus in Niagara-on-the-Lake and online at ncteachingwinery.ca.