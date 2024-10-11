Three teenagers are facing charges after two people were stabbed in St. Catharines.

It happened Thursday night just before 11 p.m. in the area of St. Paul Street West and Edith Street.



Police say it started as an altercation between a 46-year-old man, a 15-year-old and three boys.



The 15-year-old was stabbed and was taken to an out of town hospital with life threatening injuries.



He is now in stable condition.



The 46-year-old suffered minor physical injuries.



Two 15-year-olds and one 16-year-old are facing charges that include aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm.



Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009487.

