There are some temporary service disruptions at the Welland Hospital.

Niagara Health reporting the disruption is due to a recent pipe leak caused by ageing infrastructure.

The Welland Site Operating Room and related recovery areas are temporarily closed for reconstruction.

Cleaning and restoration teams are actively working to repair the affected areas and resume operations as soon as possible.

For the latest updates, please visit the Niagara Health website at www.niagarahealth.on.ca