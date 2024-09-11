This Sunday marks the annual Terry Fox Run, a fall tradition in Canada.



This year, more than 650 communities, are fundraising for cancer research.



Municipalities in Niagara are hosting runs on Sunday.



The Terry Fox run in St. Catharines starts at 10 a.m. Sunday, with registration starting at 9 a.m. at Lakeside Park in Port Dalhousie.



Niagara Falls will host the run Sunday as well, with registration at the Gale Centre starting at 9:30 a.m., and the run getting underway at 11 a.m.



In Welland, registration starts at 8:30 a.m., with the run getting underway at 9 a.m. at Merritt Island.

Click here to find more information, or to register.