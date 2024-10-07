An annual tradition in Niagara returns this weekend with the Ball's Falls Thanksgiving Festival marking its 50th anniversary.



The festival kicks off on Friday, and wraps up on the holiday Monday.



It runs 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day, except for Saturday when festivities continue until 7 p.m.



The family friendly event sees people explore the 1800's heritage village featuring the original Ball family home, an operating flour mill, a lime kiln, a church, black smith shop, carriage shed, and more.



The festival features 150 unique vendors, food trucks, craft beverages, musical entertainment, children’s activities, and historical tours.

General admission is $10.50, while seniors and children aged 3-11 pay $7.50. Click here to buy tickets.

Meantime, another popular festival runs just down the road in Vineland on Victoria Ave.

The Vineland ArtFest will run Saturday to Monday in support of local artisans and Twenty Valley Public School.

No entry fee is charged.