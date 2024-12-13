Our 20th annual Great Holiday Food Drive has wrapped up, but the giving can continue.

$291,000 in cash and food was donated today at the annual food drive.

610 CKTB, along with 105.7 MOVE and 97.7 HTZ FM, broadcasted from downtown St. Catharines, collecting donations for Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold.

CEO of Community Care, Betty Lou Souter says this year has been tough, and she can't thank the community enough for its support.

Many community groups, listeners, regional leaders and politicians dropped by to make donations.

Events were held all across the Region for all Feed Niagara foodbanks.

A final total number for this year's Great Holiday Food Drive will be announced once all campaigns have wrapped up.

Click here to find a local food bank in your area.