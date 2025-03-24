Canada's oldest company will begin liquidating most of its stores today, including two Niagara locations.

Hudson's Bay says all but six of its locations will be selling off their inventory.

The company is aiming to wrap up the liquidation by June 15th.

Gift cards will be accepted until April 6th, but loyalty points cannot be used.

The six stores omitted from the liquidation sales include three in the GTA and three in Montreal.

The Bay store at the Pen Centre Mall in St. Catharines will close, as well as Saks off 5th in the outlet mall in Niagara-on-the-Lake.