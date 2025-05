The Help Kids Shine campaign is now underway.

The annual event raises money for the Niagara Children's Centre.

Funds raised support children with physical, developmental and communicative delays.

Click HERE to listen to Director of Development, Pam Sharp discuss the campaign on Niagara in the Morning.

This year the goal is to raise $350,000.

Click HERE to listen to CEO Oksana Fisher talk about what it is the Children's Centre does to support thousands of families in Niagara.

To donate visit HelpKidsShine.ca