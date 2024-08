The Mega Worlds Fan Festival gets underway today.

The free, four-day outdoor festival, is being held at Rennie Park on Lakeport Road in St. Catharines as the World Rowing Championships continue.

The festival is open daily from noon until 9 p.m. and everyone is welcome.

Performances start daily at 2:30 p.m., with headliners taking the stage at 7:30 p.m., including The Trews tonight.

There will be food and beverage options, along with local vendors set up.