The Niagara SPCA is welcoming a new CEO.

Amelia Canto possesses much experience in senior leadership roles from the hospital foundation, education, and social services sectors.

She has led major capital campaigns as the President of the Scarborough Hospital Foundation, Executive Director of Alumni, Development and Community Relations at MacEwan University, and as the Executive Director of Development for the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Toronto.

Amelia also has a long history of leadership serving on boards and committees for organizations that include Centennial College, Colleges Ontario and the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

She is an animal lover and excited to join the team to help make a difference in animal welfare within the community.