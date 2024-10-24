Niagara Falls is making parking easier with The Resident Convenience Parking Pass.

With this new pass, you can skip parking meters or downloading apps.

For $35 plus tax, you can park on any on-street pay area in Niagara Falls for up to 2 hours a session all year long.

All you have to do is leave the pass on a visible spot on your dashboard.

Those who purchase a 2025 parking pass before the year is up can use it for the rest of 2024 as well.

Up to two license plate numbers can be registered per pass.

To apply, head to niagarafalls.ca