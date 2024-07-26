The 140th Royal Canadian Henley Regatta will officially get underway in a few days.



An opening ceremony will be held Monday, July 29th, 2024, from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at the Craig Swayze Memorial Grandstand on Main Street, in Port Dalhousie.



It will feature music, speeches, and fireworks at dusk.



Public parking is available on the street, and it is free to attend.



The race week gets underway Tuesday with over 2000 competitors, while the Henley Masters will take place this Sunday, July 28th.

