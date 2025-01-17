A third person has now been arrested and charged after a murder in Port Colborne.

Niagara Regional Police say they arrested 47-year-old Richard Stevens of Niagara Falls

Previous charges were also laid against 47-year-old Jacob Cudney and 36-year-old Jade Hayward

All three are charged with first degree murder for the death of 38-year-old Daniel Sanvido

His remains were found back in August near the intersection of Forkes Road and Hwy. 140.

Anyone who may have further information is asked to contact detectives at (905) 688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009103.