The Thorold Centre 50+ is launching their brand new "Growing Together" initiative with an event this weekend.

"Seedy Saturday" will be full of interactive activites, face painting, a magic show, as well as workshops and demonstrations for adults.

Several animals will also be present.

‘The Tattooed Gardener’, Paul Gellatly, will give a talk about his work as a curatorial horticulturalist at the Toronto Zoo.

There will also be a huge supply of seeds to take home just in time for the planting season.

Food and refreshments will be provided.

It all takes place from 9am until 3pm at the Thorold Centre 50+ on Carleton Street on Saturday.