The Thorold Community Activities Group will be hosting its first annual Pancake Run this Saturday.

Participants can choose to walk, run, or wheel in support of TCAG programming.

Challenge yourself to either a 1km or 5km trek.

All participants will receive a swag bag and a pancake breakfast.

You'll also be entered to win a 1-year Family or Individual Membership to the TCAG.

Both runs will start and end at the Thorold Community Activities Group at 131 Richmond Street in Thorold.

You can pre-register online this week BY CLICKING HERE, or at 8am on the day of the event.

