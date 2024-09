The City of Thorold is looking to help homeowners deal with rats.



Councillor Ken Sentance wants the council to consider a subsidy program to control the pests.



Click HERE to listen to Sentance discuss the issue on Niagara in the Morning.



He plans to bring a motion forward at an upcoming meetings.



Currently, Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, and Welland have a subsidy for pests



Those rebates include 50 percent of the cost of rodent control services up to a maximum of $200.