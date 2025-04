A 21-year-old Thorold man is facing charges after being clocked driving more than 200 kilometres an hour on a Toronto-area highway.

O-P-P say it happened on Saturday when officers clocked a vehicle going 262-kilometres an hour on Highway 427 in Vaughan.

Investigators say the driver also failed a field sobriety test once pulled over.

Arjun Syan has been charged with stunt driving and impaired driving among others, had his licence suspended for 90 days and his vehicle impounded for 14.