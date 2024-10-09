A man is facing impaired driving charges after a truck crashed along the Welland Canal Parkway.

Niagara Regional Police say they were called Monday night just after 7 p.m. for a vehicle driving erratically in St. Catharines.



A Silver 2018 GMC Terrain went off the roadway near Glendale Avenue and Welland Canal Parkway.



Officers say the truck travelled roughly 125 metres off the road, through two sections of fencing, and across a driveway near Lock 3.



There were a number of other vehicles and pedestrians in the area but no one was hurt.



The suspect walked away from the vehicle but was found by police walking barefoot nearly two kilometres away in the the area Wellington Street North and Regent Street in Thorold.



45-year-old Robert Hill is now facing charges of impaired driving and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1024233.

