A Thorold man has been arrested on nine drug and firearm related charges.

On Wednesday May 29th, officers searched a vehicle and a residence in Thorold, where they found suspected fentanyl, cocaine, and dilaudid pills.

They also seized a loaded handgun, bullets, counterfeit currency, fake driver’s licenses, and over $10,000 in Canadian Currency.

The street value of all items found is around $50,000.

36-year-old Boadi Sarkodie of Thorold has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of drug trafficking, illegal possession of a firearm with ammunition, and counterfeit currency.

Sarkodie was held in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police at 905-688-4111 option 3, ext. 1009943.