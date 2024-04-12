The Thorold Tunnel will not be closed tonight after all.

Tonight's full closure has been postponed until Monday night.

Construction on the tunnel started Tuesday, with one-lane closures to allow crews to make repairs to the structure.



Starting Monday, there will be full closure on the east bound lanes, or the south tube, until the end of the month, but only in the evening and overnight hours from 7:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.



Once the south tube of the tunnel is completed, the north tube of the tunnel will be closed in the evenings.



The entire project should be complete by early June.

