Construction begins on the Thorold Tunnel this evening.

Ministry of Transportation crews kicking off roughly two months of work that will include closing lanes.



The construction begins with single lane closures in both directions tonight.



Then on Friday the east bound lanes will be closed in the evening between 7:30 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.



Once that work is completed they will switch to the west bound lanes.



Officials believe the project should be completed by June 28.