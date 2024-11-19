Niagara Regional Police have charged a Thorold woman after a fatal collision in September.

It happened September 3 on McLeod Road when police say a bicycle was hit just before 1 a.m. east of Drummond Road.

A 36-year-old woman was riding in a wagon on the bike and died in hospital.

A 30-year-old man was seriously injured.

Police say a 43-year-old woman from Thorold has now been charged with careless driving causing death and careless driving causing bodily harm.

Since the charges are not criminal code violations her name is not being released.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009569.