Thorold's old fire station will be transformed into a museum thanks to $6.2M in federal funding.

Mayor Terry Ugulini says the funding, along with $1.5M in city dollars, will convert the retired Fire Station 1 into an energy efficient, climate-controlled cultural hub that will protect and preserve the history of Thorold.

Fire Station 1 is moving to a brand-new, modern facility that will leave behind a vacant facility that will house the Thorold Historical Museum and Cultural Centre in the downtown core.



"The former fire hall will act as a catalyst for future investment and interest in Thorold’s downtown and become an important meeting place for the community."

The new fire hall, which is slated to open in May, is located on McCleary Drive.

“Fire stations house the protectors of our communities. It’s only fitting that the old walls of Fire Station 1 will continue to protect our community’s history and culture. Thorold is a dynamic and changing city and as it continues to make history, having the spaces and facilities to record and preserve our knowledge will ensure we can continue to learn and grow as a society.” Vance Badawey, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport and Member of Parliament for Niagara Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities