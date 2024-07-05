Thousands of workers are now on strike for the first time in the history of Ontario's main liquor retailer.

A strike deadline had initially been set by the Ontario Public Service Employees Union, which represents thousands of Liquor Control Board of Ontario workers, of 12:01 a.m. Friday.

That deadline passed and it led to the strike officially taking place, which the LCBO says its disappointed the OPSEU leadership has initiated.

While the LCBO says it hopes an agreement can be reached quickly, it also states its latest proposal tabled Thursday afternoon responded to a number of workers' demands but didn't see the union make a counter-proposal.

The LCBO says its locations will now be closed for 14 days with online ordering and free home delivery services still being available.

Should the strike last longer than 14 days, the LCBO says 32 of its locations will reopen for in-person shopping while operating three days a week on limited hours.