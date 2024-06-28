Niagara Police have arrested two women and one man after searching a Port Colborne home for drugs.



Officers searched the home on Steele Street earlier this week to find 230 grams of fentanyl, with an estimated street value of $45,000.



Smaller amounts of crystal meth, and cocaine were found, along with cash and a shot gun with live ammunition.



54-year-old Angela Elizabeth Cirillo of Niagara Falls, and 45-year-old Jeffrey Patrick Ring of Port Colborne, have been arrested and charged with drug and firearms charges.



34-year-old Meghan Sarah Smith of Port Colborne is facing drug charges.



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1023300.

