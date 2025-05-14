Niagara Police say they discovered drug, and a rifle laying on a bed, inside a Niagara Falls hotel room.

Police say they received a warrant to search the Lundy's Lane hotel room yesterday near Montrose Road.

Officers say they discovered 90 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 54 grams of suspected fentanyl, and a Winchester rifle.

31-year-old Robert Carl Collingwood of Hamilton, has been arrested and is facing drug charges.

46-year-old Danna Marie O’Shea of Niagara Falls was also arrested and is facing weapons and drug charges.

38-year-old Trevis Michael Little is facing weapon and drug charges.

All three accused were released from custody with future court dates.