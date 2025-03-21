Three people are facing charges after a drug bust in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Regional Police started the investigation last month and yesterday they searched a home finding more than 20-thousand dollars worth of drugs.

In total police seized roughly 10-thousand dollars of cocaine, nine-thousand dollars worth of suspected fentanyl, and more than two-thousand dollars worth of crystal meth.

38-year-old Correll Slawter and 34-year-old John McMullen from Niagara Falls are facing a slew of drug related charges.

Police also arrested 34-year-old Michelle Filliter of Niagara Falls on an outstanding warrant

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the lead detective by dialing 905-688-4111, dial option #3, extension #1009901.