Niagara Region Public Health is reporting three new measles cases in unvaccinated children.

Officials are now reaching out to anyone who has been identified as being exposed to the measles virus.

If you visited The MedCare Clinic at the Scott Street Medical Centre in St. Catharines on Sunday, March 2nd, between 4:20 and 6:20 in the evening, you may have been exposed.

Public Health is asking those to watch for symptoms for up to 21 days and ensure their vaccination is up to date.

Measles symptoms often start with a cough, runny nose, red watery eyes, and fever.

About three to seven days after symptoms begin, a rash that looks like small red spots develops on the face and spreads down the body.

Small, white spots may also appear inside the mouth.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory virus. It spreads easily when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes.

"If you or someone in your household develops measles symptoms, please stay home and avoid attending work, school, or any community activities. Contact your health care provider. Make sure to call ahead before going to your doctor’s office or emergency department to inform them that you may have measles. This will allow health care staff to take the appropriate precautions to prevent further spread of measles. "

People who are not up to date with their measles vaccination or who have not previously had measles are at highest risk of infection.

"It’s important to remember that measles is a serious disease that can lead to severe complications, particularly in young children, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems,” said Niagara Region’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Azim Kasmani. “We urge residents to protect themselves, their families, and their community by ensuring they are vaccinated."

Measles was declared eradicated in Canada in 1998, but with vaccination rates dropping, new cases are popping up across Canada and the U.S.

More than 100 measles cases have been confirmed in Ontario this year, and a child has died in Texas following a large outbreak there.