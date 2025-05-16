The Humane Society of Greater Niagara responded to a call for service in St. Catharines yesterday morning about three cats dumped in a parking lot.

Upon arrival, they found one cat left in a carrier and two cats crammed inside a plastic tote with no ventilation.

All three were covered with bed sheets and left outside in the early morning heat.

The cats were overheated and dehydrated, but appeared to be in stable condition.

They are now receiving medical care.

Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact the humane society.