Niagara Regional Police are looking to identify three men accused of going to gyms in Niagara Falls to steal customers' belongings and their vehicles.



The NRP's Anti Auto-Theft Unit started to investigate two incidents, which both took place this past Sunday, in which three suspects entered locker rooms and stole personal belongings and their vehicles.



It happened at Fit4Less on Portage Road, and World Gym on Montrose Road.



Police say the suspects stole wallets and keys, and then made purchases with stolen credit cards while driving the victim's vehicles.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1008916.



Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling (tel:1-800-222-8477).

To see additional pictures click here.