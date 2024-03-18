Three men have been arrested after police pulled over a suspected stolen car in Niagara Falls.

Officers stopped the Chevrolet Cruz on Saturday afternoon in the area of Elgin Street and Buttrey Street.

Police say the car and its plates were stolen.

Three men were arrested on the scene and a search of the car turned up a loaded .38 calibre revolver, and ammunition.

Police say 80 grams of suspected carfentanil, with a street value of $6000 was also found.



33-year-old John McMullen of Hamilton is charged with Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence, Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a licence, Possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition, Careless storage of a firearm and Possession of a schedule I substance for trafficking.

42-year-old Ronald Vant of Welland is charged with Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence, Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a licence, Possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition, Careless storage of a firearm, Possession of a schedule I substance for trafficking.

42-year-old Andre LaFontaine of Niagara Falls is charged with Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, Unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence, Possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm without holding a licence, Possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition, Careless storage of a firearm and Possession of a schedule I substance for trafficking.