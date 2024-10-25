Three Niagara wines have been selected as the Official Wines of Ontario’s Legislative Assembly for 2025.



The Grape Growers of Ontario, along with the speaker at Queen's Park, hosted the 45th Annual Wine Tasting event at Queen’s Park this week.



For the sparkling wine, the 2019 Traditional Sparkling Rose by Fielding Estate Winery was selected, and the official red is also from Fielding, with its 2022 Cabernet Franc selected.



When it comes to white, the 2022 Lailey White by Lailey Winery is the winner.

“As the legacy partner of the Legislature’s wine tasting event, the Grape Growers of Ontario thank the Hon. Speaker Arnott for continuing the tradition of choosing the official VQA wines of the Legislative Assembly for the coming year,” said Matthias Oppenlaender, Chair.

“Our agriculture value-added industry is rooted in the land, and the Grape Growers of Ontario look forward to continuing to work with the Government of Ontario to support Ontario’s grape and wine industry. Congratulations to Fielding Estate Winery and Lailey Winery on their wines being selected.”



“We were in good company on Wednesday at Queen’s Park for the annual tasting. We are very pleased to have two Fielding wines selected for the 2025 wine list. 2025 is an exciting year for us as we celebrate 20 years of crafting premium small lot wines, and we can’t think of a greater honour than to have our Sparkling Rose and Cabernet Franc in the Legislature for all to enjoy. Cheers!” Said Heidi Feilding, Director of Marketing, Fielding Estate Winery.



"The historic Lailey Winery is among the oldest and smallest family-run wineries in Niagara-the-Lake. The Lailey White was made with one hundred percent, hand-harvested estate grown grapes from our low-yielding 40-year-old vines. With its floral notes and crisp acidity, this easy drinking wine is equally at home paired with a wide variety of dishes as it is enjoyed on its own. We are tremendously proud that it will be poured at Queen's Park for the 2025 season and showing the level of quality that 100% Ontario grown wine can provide." Said Faik Turkmen, owner/president, Lailey Winery.



The wines will be served at legislative functions throughout 2025.

