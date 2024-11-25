Three people have been arrested following a deadly explosion and fire at a St. Catharines' hazardous waste facility.



It was back in January of 2023, when emergency officials were called to Ssonix Products, at 20 Keefer Road.



A St. Catharines man in his 30s was found at the scene in critical condition, and later died in hospital.



Police say they conducted a joint investigation with the Fire Marshal’s Office, the St. Catharines Fire Department, the Ministry of Labour, the Ministry of Environment and the OPP.



Niagara Police say three suspects were arrested.



60-year-old Steve Baker and 61-year-old Sharon Baker, both of Petersburg, Ontario -- as well as 38-year-old Tyler Baker of Scotland, Ontario -- are charged with Criminal negligence causing Death and Arson by Negligence.



All 3 were released from police custody with a court date set for January 3, 2025.

St. Catharines Fire has already laid over 80 charges under the Fire Protection and Prevention Act against the company and its 3 directors.

