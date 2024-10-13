A head-on collision in Welland has claimed the life of three people and has sent two others to hospital.

Last night around 10:30pm, emergency services responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a pickup truck and bus on Highway 58 in Welland.

The pickup truck collided head-on with a Transit Bus.

As a result, the pickup truck rolled over and burst into flames.

The driver and two passengers were pronounced deceased on scene.

The driver of the bus was air-lifted to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

Two passengers were also on the bus at the time of the crash.

One of the passengers was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries, while the second passenger was released at the scene.

The OPP Highway Safety Division are continuing to investigate.