Niagara's speed cameras have been vandalized once again.



The Niagara Region says it is aware of three cameras being cut down in community safety zones.



The latest batch of vandalism has hit two cameras in West Lincoln -- on Station Street and Townline Road --and one in Welland on Rice Road.



In most cases the actual steel pole, housing the camera, is being cut down.



Niagara Regional Police have been notified.