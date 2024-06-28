Niagara Police have arrested three young Hamilton men following a disturbance at Sherkston Shores Resort in Port Colborne last weekend.



Last Sunday, just before 1 a.m., officers were called to reports of an armed person on the beach, and in another incident, several people were sprayed with bear spray.



Officers, and Sherkston Shores Security, pulled over a car with three men inside, along with bear spray inside.



18-year-old Giancarlo, Micieli, and a 16-year-old boy, both from Hamilton, were arrested and charged with Possession of a Prohibited Weapon – “Bear Spray”.



21-year-old Liam Ryan Donnelly-Lavelle of Hamilton was arrested and charged with Possession of a Prohibited Weapon – “Bear Spray” and Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose.



All were released from police custody with a future court date scheduled.



Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1004338 referencing incident #2024-67204.



Members of the public who wish to supply information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.

