Niagara has a new Commissioner of Corporate Services.

Tim Ellis, the former CFO for a school board in Lindsay, will be joining the Niagara Region on July 7th.

Ellis has over 20 years of experience in financial management and organizational leadership.

The Corporate Services Department oversees Legal and Court Services, Procurement Services, the Asset Management Office, Information Technology Solutions, Construction, Energy and Facilities Management, and Financial Management and Planning.

“The Commissioner of Corporate Services is a key role at the Region. In addition to overseeing over 265 staff in multiple lines of business, the Commissioner must work closely with Council as we navigate what promises to be a very challenging budget process this year,” said Regional Chair Jim Bradley. “Mr. Ellis’ extensive experience in financial management and organizational leadership will be valuable assets to the Region, and I look forward to seeing his strengths added to those of our already dedicated team of Regional staff.”

“I’m honoured to join Niagara Region and to be part of an organization that values responsibility, innovation and serving the public. I look forward to working with a talented team and building on the Region’s strong foundation to achieve positive results for residents and staff,” said Tim Ellis, Commissioner, Corporate Services.