The Tim Hortons annual Smile Cookie is back, with proceeds supporting local foundations.

The Smile Cookie Campaign will begin on Monday April 28th and continue until May 4th at participating restaurants.

Tim Hortons locations in St. Catharines, Thorold, and Niagara-on-the-Lake will donate 50% of the proceeds going to the Hotel Dieu Shaver Foundation.

The other 50% will go to Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold.

In 2024, the Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign raised $18.3 million.

Customers can purchase a Smile Cookie in-store, or through the Tim Hortons app.