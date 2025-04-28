Time is almost up to enter submissions for the 10th annual City Nature Challenge.

St. Catharines, Niagara Falls, Welland, and Fort Erie are competing in the global competition.

The goal of the competition is to see which community can track the highest number of wildlife observations.

You can submit photos and sound recordings of local wildlife to iNaturalist.ca or on the iNaturalist app.

Submissions are still accepted until midnight tonight.

Here are the results for Niagara as of 9am this morning:

- St. Catharines has 694 observations.

- Niagara Falls has 309 observations.

- Welland has 191 observations.

- Fore Erie has 45 observations.

Canada-wide, 81,230 observations have been made.

Results for participating cities announced after May 5th.