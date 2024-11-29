Today is Plaid Friday in Niagara.

This is the 4th year the mental health awareness campaign is running in the Region to honour 18-year-old Amelia Durocher, who died by suicide in 2019.

Shanta, Amelia's mom is hoping the day sparks real conversations.

"I just feel even one conversation that opens up between a child and their parent, is the message and goal today. To get the conversation started."

Plaid was selected to represent the day since it was one of Amelia's favorite clothing items.

Funds raised today will support Pathstone Metal Health, which offers free mental health support to anyone aged 18 and under.

A free national suicide hotline has also been launched in Canada, you can call 9-8-8 if you or someone you know needs help.