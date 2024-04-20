Today is Record Store Day.

It's the day that celebrates independent retail music sellers in Canada and worldwide who have endured long after megastores closed.

The holiday was invented at a gathering of independent record store owners and employees in 2007.

The Recording Industry Association of American said for 2023, revenues from vinyl records grew to 1.4-billion.

That was the 17th consecutive year of growth.

There were 387 planned releases announced for this year's Record Store Day.

Canadian offerings on vinyl include The Tragically Hip, Neil Young, The Box, and The Nylons.