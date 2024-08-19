Today's World Rowing Championship events have been moved due to weather conditions.

Heats of Senior and U23 events will be moved to Tuesday, 20 August to start at 9:30 hours.

Repêchages of Senior and U23 events will be moved to Tuesday, 20 August to start at 14:00 hours.

Repêchages of LW1x, BW2- and BW4x will be moved from Tuesday, 20 August to Wednesday, 21 August to start at 09:30 hours.

U19 Spares' Races will be moved to Wednesday, 21 August to start at 16:05 hours.

Tickets purchased for today will be accepted tomorrow.

An updated schedule can be found here.