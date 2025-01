The big football game is still over a week away but Tool Box Niagara want to make sure everyone has snacks on hand.

The group kicking off their second annual snack drive.

Click HERE to listen to Organizer James Symons run down the details on Niagara in the Morning.

For more information visit toolboxproject.ca

Donations will be accepted at Boldt Realty at 211 Scott Street in St. Catharines until February 6th and will be distributed in time for the big game.