The Toolbox Project is back for a spring collection drive.

James Symons started the Toolbox Project back in 2017 as a way to collect care packages for men across the region.



Since then the effort has been growing each year.



This year James is back with a collection during the month of April collecting things such as socks, underwear, deodorant and more for men and women this time around.

Click HERE to listen to James discuss the effort on The Drive.

There are already a number of drop off locations across the region.

To find one check out Toolbox Niagara on Facebook

