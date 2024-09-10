A Tornado did touch down in Niagara Falls yesterday afternoon.

The Northern Tornadoes Project says based on photo and video evidence the tornado touched down around 4 p.m. yesterday.



They also say there was supporting radar showing a supercell storm in the area.



Large trees were knocked down and some homes in the area had singles ripped from the roof.



Founded in 2017 The Northern Tornadoes Project aims to better detect tornadoes and improve the prediction of severe weather.

